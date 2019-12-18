Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) Insider Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 816,500 Shares

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 816,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.63), for a total value of £2,253,540 ($2,964,404.10).

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.35. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Ten Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 0.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

