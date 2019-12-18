Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 271,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,905 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.