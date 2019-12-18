The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of The Providence Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

PRSC opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Providence Service has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

In other The Providence Service news, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Providence Service by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

