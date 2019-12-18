Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $415,328.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $415,328.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

