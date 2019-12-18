Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

TKR stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. Timken has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $58.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. Timken’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 62.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 43.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53,973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Timken by 12.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 241,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Timken by 87.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

