Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Tocagen alerts:

TOCA stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tocagen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 151.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.