Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of TTC opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $81.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. ValuEngine cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

