Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Toro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

NYSE:TTC opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

