Citigroup Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,140,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,138,000 after purchasing an additional 630,188 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.