Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,393 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,828% compared to the average volume of 176 call options.

In other news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $12,912,510. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA opened at $216.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 2.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

