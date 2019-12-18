Traders Buy Large Volume of Brooks Automation Put Options (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,320 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,378% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.39. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,347,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 47,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $2,153,764.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,678.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,648 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $101,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

