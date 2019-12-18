Traders Buy Large Volume of PACCAR Put Options (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,194 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 903% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. PACCAR has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. KBC Group NV lifted its position in PACCAR by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 98,304 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after buying an additional 168,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.28.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

