Traders Purchase High Volume of Unilever Put Options (NYSE:UL)

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,178 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,897% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,153,000 after buying an additional 56,812 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unilever by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 571,602 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.