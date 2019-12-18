Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

