Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,930,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

TPTX opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.