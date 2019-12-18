Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,076. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Twitter by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 151,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

