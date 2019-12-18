Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.08.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,858,000 after buying an additional 1,110,316 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 270,742 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $11,431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 130,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.