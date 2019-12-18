UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Acquires 17,195 Shares of Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

