ValuEngine Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

