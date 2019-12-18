Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.96.

VTR opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. Ventas has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 140.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

