Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 279.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 162.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 165,066 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

