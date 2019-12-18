VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Hits $7.18 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $2.56 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.06274073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002581 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

