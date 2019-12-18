Viewray (VRAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Viewray (NASDAQ: VRAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2019 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Viewray had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Viewray had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

12/3/2019 – Viewray had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Viewray had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2019 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

11/13/2019 – Viewray had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/1/2019 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2019 – Viewray is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Viewray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

