Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Brendan Hoffman Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.83. Vince Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Vince by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vince by 270.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vince during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vince by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vince by 315.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 131,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

