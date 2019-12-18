Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €197.00 ($229.07) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €191.05 ($222.15).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €180.06 ($209.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €157.57.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

