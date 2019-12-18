Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Trading 1% Higher

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as SEK 149.60 and last traded at SEK 149.70, 3,692,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,730,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at SEK 148.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 150 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 158.10.

Get Volvo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 141.87.

Volvo Company Profile (STO:VOLV-B)

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.