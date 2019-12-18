Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Trading 1.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.53, 1,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 39,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 15.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

