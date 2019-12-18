Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMC. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.69.

NYSE:VMC opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

