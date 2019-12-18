Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Down 0.3%

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$117.53 and last traded at C$117.87, 230,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 303,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.27.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.58.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer David G. Eddie sold 934 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$111,637.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,903,315.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

