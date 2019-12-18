WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, Bibox and Bancor Network. In the last week, WAX has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $16.64 million and $169,913.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,583,255,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,515,220 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bibox, Bancor Network, C2CX, Huobi, Bithumb, Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, Kucoin, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

