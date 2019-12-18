Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):

12/17/2019 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47).

12/13/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Main First Bank AG from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,431 ($18.82).

11/29/2019 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,260 ($16.57).

11/25/2019 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Commerzbank AG from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/20/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47).

11/20/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,206 ($15.86) to GBX 1,431 ($18.82). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,330 ($17.50). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,431.50 ($18.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,395.17 ($18.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,333.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,094.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

