Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domo (DOMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) recently:

12/17/2019 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Domo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/6/2019 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Domo Inc has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Domo Inc alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 100.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Domo by 412.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth $32,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.