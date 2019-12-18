Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $46.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WW. Sidoti set a $43.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $546,189.84. Insiders have sold a total of 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,519 over the last three months. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,240,000 after acquiring an additional 433,790 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,151,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

