Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Weir Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,560.50 ($20.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,040.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,432.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,442.86. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.