Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their overweight rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $146.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.62.

Shares of ICPT opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,613 shares of company stock worth $5,317,435. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

