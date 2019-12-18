Wells Fargo & Co Trims Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Target Price to $117.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $86.99 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,443,290.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,983 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 146.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $5,747,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $11,682,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.