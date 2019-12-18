WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMWH. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,390.71 ($31.45).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 2,530 ($33.28) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,604 ($34.25). The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,363.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total transaction of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

