WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WNS in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

NYSE:WNS opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in WNS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

