Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WOR opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

