WPX Energy’s (WPX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.30.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.