Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Xero has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

