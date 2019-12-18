Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Loews stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,498 shares of company stock worth $991,657. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 74.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Loews by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $87,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

