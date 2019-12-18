Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,411.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

