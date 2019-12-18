Zacks: Brokerages Expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings per share of ($1.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $7.64 on Friday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

