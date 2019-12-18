Zacks: Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given $17.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Centogene an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

