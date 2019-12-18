Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.86 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.