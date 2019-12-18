Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Trading Down 4%

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s stock price was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 78,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 173,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Get Zivo Bioscience alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 340,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,002.90. Insiders purchased a total of 592,529 shares of company stock valued at $55,728 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zivo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zivo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.