-$0.20 EPS Expected for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Unit posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of UNT opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.53. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Unit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 80,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Unit by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unit by 135.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

