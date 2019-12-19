$0.27 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after purchasing an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 672.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 252,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 170,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,718,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

