$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. FLIR Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 334,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $3,322,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $11,458,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.